The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
USA Basketball adds to pre-World Cup game schedule

March 13, 2019 1:41 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has added two games to its schedule in advance of this summer’s FIBA World Cup in China.

The Americans will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Aug. 9 in Las Vegas and face Spain in an exhibition at Anaheim, California on Aug. 16. Those games will be followed by a pair of previously announced matchups at in Melbourne against the Australian national team on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, with the crowds for both of those games expected to exceed 50,000.

The U.S. will also have training camp in Las Vegas, starting Aug. 5.

The World Cup starts in China on Aug. 31. The U.S. will be one of the eight top-seeded teams and will learn its opening opponents when the draw is held Saturday in China.

