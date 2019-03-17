USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Duke (25)
|29-5
|744
|5
|2. Virginia (1)
|29-3
|701
|2
|3. Gonzaga (3)
|30-3
|667
|1
|4. North Carolina
|27-6
|666
|3
|5. Tennessee (1)
|29-5
|636
|8
|6. Michigan State
|28-6
|598
|7
|7. Kentucky
|27-6
|565
|4
|8. Michigan
|28-6
|538
|11
|9. Houston
|31-3
|494
|10
|10. Texas Tech
|26-6
|454
|6
|11. Florida State
|27-7
|453
|13
|12. LSU
|26-6
|370
|9
|13. Purdue
|23-9
|356
|12
|14. Kansas State
|25-8
|297
|14
|15. Virginia Tech
|24-8
|285
|15
|16. Buffalo
|31-3
|278
|16
|17. Kansas
|25-9
|273
|18
|18. Auburn
|26-9
|213
|24
|19. Wofford
|29-4
|191
|20
|20. Nevada
|29-4
|182
|17
|21. Wisconsin
|23-10
|170
|19
|22. Villanova
|25-9
|151
|25
|23. Iowa State
|23-11
|141
|NR
|24. Cincinnati
|28-6
|134
|23
|25. Marquette
|24-9
|48
|22
|25. Utah State
|28-6
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maryland 31; Mississippi State 24; Seton Hall 7; Arizona State 6; Murray State 6; Virginia Commonwealth 5; Washington 4; Central Florida 3; Louisville 3; Florida 2; Liberty 2; Oregon 2; UC-Irvine 2.
Note: Two ballots are missing. Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and Randy Bennett of Saint Mary’s did not vote before the deadline.
