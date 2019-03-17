USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Duke (25) 29-5 744 5 2. Virginia (1) 29-3 701 2 3. Gonzaga (3) 30-3 667 1 4. North Carolina 27-6 666 3 5. Tennessee (1) 29-5 636 8 6. Michigan State 28-6 598 7 7. Kentucky 27-6 565 4 8. Michigan 28-6 538 11 9. Houston 31-3 494 10 10. Texas Tech 26-6 454 6 11. Florida State 27-7 453 13 12. LSU 26-6 370 9 13. Purdue 23-9 356 12 14. Kansas State 25-8 297 14 15. Virginia Tech 24-8 285 15 16. Buffalo 31-3 278 16 17. Kansas 25-9 273 18 18. Auburn 26-9 213 24 19. Wofford 29-4 191 20 20. Nevada 29-4 182 17 21. Wisconsin 23-10 170 19 22. Villanova 25-9 151 25 23. Iowa State 23-11 141 NR 24. Cincinnati 28-6 134 23 25. Marquette 24-9 48 22 25. Utah State 28-6 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Maryland 31; Mississippi State 24; Seton Hall 7; Arizona State 6; Murray State 6; Virginia Commonwealth 5; Washington 4; Central Florida 3; Louisville 3; Florida 2; Liberty 2; Oregon 2; UC-Irvine 2.

Note: Two ballots are missing. Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and Randy Bennett of Saint Mary’s did not vote before the deadline.

