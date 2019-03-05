USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (31)
|28-1
|775
|1
|2. UConn
|28-2
|738
|2
|3. Louisville
|27-2
|708
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|27-3
|682
|4
|5. Mississippi State
|27-2
|651
|5
|6. Oregon
|27-3
|628
|6
|7. Stanford
|25-4
|582
|7
|8. Maryland
|26-3
|561
|9
|9. Oregon State
|24-6
|492
|8
|10. Iowa
|23-6
|487
|11
|11. N.C. State
|25-4
|483
|10
|12. Gonzaga
|27-3
|384
|14
|13. South Carolina
|21-8
|343
|15
|14. Kentucky
|24-6
|332
|13
|15. Miami
|24-7
|326
|15
|16. Syracuse
|22-7
|300
|17
|17. Marquette
|24-6
|292
|12
|18. Texas A&M
|23-6
|287
|18
|19. Iowa State
|23-7
|230
|22
|20. Arizona State
|19-9
|214
|20
|21. Florida State
|22-7
|125
|21
|22. Texas
|21-8
|118
|19
|23. Drake
|23-5
|115
|23
|24. DePaul
|23-7
|81
|24
|25. South Dakota
|26-4
|47
|25
Others receiving votes: Rice 33, UCLA 24, Missouri 13, Rutgers 6, Boise State 5, South Dakota State 5, UCF 4, Texas-Arlington 4.
