USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (31) 28-1 775 1 2. UConn 28-2 738 2 3. Louisville 27-2 708 3 4. Notre Dame 27-3 682 4 5. Mississippi State 27-2 651 5 6. Oregon 27-3 628 6 7. Stanford 25-4 582 7 8. Maryland 26-3 561 9 9. Oregon State 24-6 492 8 10. Iowa 23-6 487 11 11. N.C. State 25-4 483 10 12. Gonzaga 27-3 384 14 13. South Carolina 21-8 343 15 14. Kentucky 24-6 332 13 15. Miami 24-7 326 15 16. Syracuse 22-7 300 17 17. Marquette 24-6 292 12 18. Texas A&M 23-6 287 18 19. Iowa State 23-7 230 22 20. Arizona State 19-9 214 20 21. Florida State 22-7 125 21 22. Texas 21-8 118 19 23. Drake 23-5 115 23 24. DePaul 23-7 81 24 25. South Dakota 26-4 47 25

Others receiving votes: Rice 33, UCLA 24, Missouri 13, Rutgers 6, Boise State 5, South Dakota State 5, UCF 4, Texas-Arlington 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.