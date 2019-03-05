Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

March 5, 2019 2:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (31) 28-1 775 1
2. UConn 28-2 738 2
3. Louisville 27-2 708 3
4. Notre Dame 27-3 682 4
5. Mississippi State 27-2 651 5
6. Oregon 27-3 628 6
7. Stanford 25-4 582 7
8. Maryland 26-3 561 9
9. Oregon State 24-6 492 8
10. Iowa 23-6 487 11
11. N.C. State 25-4 483 10
12. Gonzaga 27-3 384 14
13. South Carolina 21-8 343 15
14. Kentucky 24-6 332 13
15. Miami 24-7 326 15
16. Syracuse 22-7 300 17
17. Marquette 24-6 292 12
18. Texas A&M 23-6 287 18
19. Iowa State 23-7 230 22
20. Arizona State 19-9 214 20
21. Florida State 22-7 125 21
22. Texas 21-8 118 19
23. Drake 23-5 115 23
24. DePaul 23-7 81 24
25. South Dakota 26-4 47 25

Others receiving votes: Rice 33, UCLA 24, Missouri 13, Rutgers 6, Boise State 5, South Dakota State 5, UCF 4, Texas-Arlington 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.