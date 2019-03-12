USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 11, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (32)
|31-1
|800
|1
|2. Connecticut
|31-2
|762
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|30-3
|735
|4
|4. Mississippi State
|30-2
|696
|5
|5. Louisville
|29-3
|673
|3
|6. Stanford
|28-4
|642
|7
|7. Oregon
|29-4
|598
|6
|8. Iowa
|26-6
|586
|10
|9. Maryland
|28-4
|535
|8
|10. NC State
|26-5
|476
|11
|11. Gonzaga
|28-3
|437
|12
|12. Oregon State
|24-7
|436
|9
|13. Marquette
|26-6
|373
|17
|14. Syracuse
|24-8
|356
|16
|15. Iowa State
|25-8
|318
|19
|16. Miami (Fla.)
|24-8
|301
|15
|17. Kentucky
|24-7
|289
|14
|18. South Carolina
|21-9
|286
|13
|19. Texas A&M
|24-7
|208
|18
|20. Arizona State
|20-10
|154
|20
|21. Drake
|25-5
|147
|23
|22. Florida State
|23-8
|143
|21
|23. DePaul
|25-7
|107
|24
|24. Texas
|23-9
|79
|22
|25. South Dakota
|28-4
|74
|25
Others receiving votes: UCLA 72; Rice 51; Missouri 27; Boise State 13; Rutgers 6; South Dakota State 6; Texas-Arlington 6; Central Florida 4; James Madison 3; Michigan 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.