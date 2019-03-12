USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 11, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (32) 31-1 800 1 2. Connecticut 31-2 762 2 3. Notre Dame 30-3 735 4 4. Mississippi State 30-2 696 5 5. Louisville 29-3 673 3 6. Stanford 28-4 642 7 7. Oregon 29-4 598 6 8. Iowa 26-6 586 10 9. Maryland 28-4 535 8 10. NC State 26-5 476 11 11. Gonzaga 28-3 437 12 12. Oregon State 24-7 436 9 13. Marquette 26-6 373 17 14. Syracuse 24-8 356 16 15. Iowa State 25-8 318 19 16. Miami (Fla.) 24-8 301 15 17. Kentucky 24-7 289 14 18. South Carolina 21-9 286 13 19. Texas A&M 24-7 208 18 20. Arizona State 20-10 154 20 21. Drake 25-5 147 23 22. Florida State 23-8 143 21 23. DePaul 25-7 107 24 24. Texas 23-9 79 22 25. South Dakota 28-4 74 25

Others receiving votes: UCLA 72; Rice 51; Missouri 27; Boise State 13; Rutgers 6; South Dakota State 6; Texas-Arlington 6; Central Florida 4; James Madison 3; Michigan 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.