USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

March 12, 2019 2:00 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 11, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (32) 31-1 800 1
2. Connecticut 31-2 762 2
3. Notre Dame 30-3 735 4
4. Mississippi State 30-2 696 5
5. Louisville 29-3 673 3
6. Stanford 28-4 642 7
7. Oregon 29-4 598 6
8. Iowa 26-6 586 10
9. Maryland 28-4 535 8
10. NC State 26-5 476 11
11. Gonzaga 28-3 437 12
12. Oregon State 24-7 436 9
13. Marquette 26-6 373 17
14. Syracuse 24-8 356 16
15. Iowa State 25-8 318 19
16. Miami (Fla.) 24-8 301 15
17. Kentucky 24-7 289 14
18. South Carolina 21-9 286 13
19. Texas A&M 24-7 208 18
20. Arizona State 20-10 154 20
21. Drake 25-5 147 23
22. Florida State 23-8 143 21
23. DePaul 25-7 107 24
24. Texas 23-9 79 22
25. South Dakota 28-4 74 25

Others receiving votes: UCLA 72; Rice 51; Missouri 27; Boise State 13; Rutgers 6; South Dakota State 6; Texas-Arlington 6; Central Florida 4; James Madison 3; Michigan 1.

