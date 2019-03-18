Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

March 18, 2019 2:39 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (32) 31-1 800 1
2. UConn 31-2 764 2
3. Notre Dame 30-3 733 3
4. Mississippi State 30-2 705 4
5. Louisville 29-3 670 5
6. Stanford 28-4 641 6
7. Oregon 29-4 601 7
8. Iowa 26-6 585 8
9. Maryland 28-4 541 9
10. N.C. State 26-5 503 10
11. Oregon State 24-7 442 12
12. Syracuse 24-8 395 14
13. Iowa State 25-8 369 15
14. Gonzaga 28-4 332 11
15. Miami 24-8 327 16
16. Marquette 26-7 321 13
17. Kentucky 24-7 294 17
18. South Carolina 21-9 265 18
19. Texas A&M 24-7 222 19
20. Arizona State 20-10 191 20
21. DePaul 26-7 176 23
22. Florida State 23-8 148 22
23. Rice 28-3 75
24. UCLA 20-12 69
25. Drake 27-6 67 21

Others receiving votes: Texas 47, South Dakota State 33, Missouri 26, South Dakota 25, Boise State 19, Rutgers 5, UCF 4, Little Rock 3, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Michigan 1.

