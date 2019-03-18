USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Baylor (32) 31-1 800 1 2. UConn 31-2 764 2 3. Notre Dame 30-3 733 3 4. Mississippi State 30-2 705 4 5. Louisville 29-3 670 5 6. Stanford 28-4 641 6 7. Oregon 29-4 601 7 8. Iowa 26-6 585 8 9. Maryland 28-4 541 9 10. N.C. State 26-5 503 10 11. Oregon State 24-7 442 12 12. Syracuse 24-8 395 14 13. Iowa State 25-8 369 15 14. Gonzaga 28-4 332 11 15. Miami 24-8 327 16 16. Marquette 26-7 321 13 17. Kentucky 24-7 294 17 18. South Carolina 21-9 265 18 19. Texas A&M 24-7 222 19 20. Arizona State 20-10 191 20 21. DePaul 26-7 176 23 22. Florida State 23-8 148 22 23. Rice 28-3 75 — 24. UCLA 20-12 69 — 25. Drake 27-6 67 21

Others receiving votes: Texas 47, South Dakota State 33, Missouri 26, South Dakota 25, Boise State 19, Rutgers 5, UCF 4, Little Rock 3, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Michigan 1.

