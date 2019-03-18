USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Baylor (32)
|31-1
|800
|1
|2. UConn
|31-2
|764
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|30-3
|733
|3
|4. Mississippi State
|30-2
|705
|4
|5. Louisville
|29-3
|670
|5
|6. Stanford
|28-4
|641
|6
|7. Oregon
|29-4
|601
|7
|8. Iowa
|26-6
|585
|8
|9. Maryland
|28-4
|541
|9
|10. N.C. State
|26-5
|503
|10
|11. Oregon State
|24-7
|442
|12
|12. Syracuse
|24-8
|395
|14
|13. Iowa State
|25-8
|369
|15
|14. Gonzaga
|28-4
|332
|11
|15. Miami
|24-8
|327
|16
|16. Marquette
|26-7
|321
|13
|17. Kentucky
|24-7
|294
|17
|18. South Carolina
|21-9
|265
|18
|19. Texas A&M
|24-7
|222
|19
|20. Arizona State
|20-10
|191
|20
|21. DePaul
|26-7
|176
|23
|22. Florida State
|23-8
|148
|22
|23. Rice
|28-3
|75
|—
|24. UCLA
|20-12
|69
|—
|25. Drake
|27-6
|67
|21
Others receiving votes: Texas 47, South Dakota State 33, Missouri 26, South Dakota 25, Boise State 19, Rutgers 5, UCF 4, Little Rock 3, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Michigan 1.
