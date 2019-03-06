USC seeks revenge on Utah

Southern California (15-14, 8-8) vs. Utah (15-13, 9-7)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California seeks revenge on Utah after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last met on Feb. 6, when the Runnin’ Utes shot 45.6 percent from the field while limiting Southern California to just 38 percent en route to a 77-70 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sedrick Barefield is putting up 16.8 points to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Complementing Barefield is Timmy Allen, who is accounting for 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Trojans are led by Bennie Boatwright, who is averaging 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

BRILLIANT BENNIE: Boatwright has connected on 43.8 percent of the 178 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 28 of 50 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Runnin’ Utes are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 15-7 when they exceed 63 points. The Trojans are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 15-7 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Utes. Utah has 36 assists on 69 field goals (52.2 percent) across its past three outings while Southern California has assists on 62 of 88 field goals (70.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams.

