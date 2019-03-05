USF, Tulane look to end streaks

South Florida (18-11, 7-9) vs. Tulane (4-24, 0-16)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 20 games. South Florida’s last AAC win came against the East Carolina Pirates 72-68 on Feb. 10. Tulane lost 80-69 on the road to Temple in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Caleb Daniels is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Green Wave. Samir Sehic has paired with Daniels and is producing 12.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.9 steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Daniels has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tulane is 0-22 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 4-2 when it scores at least 77.

COMING UP SHORT: South Florida has scored 60.7 points per game and allowed 69.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Tulane has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 64.1 points while giving up 79.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 22.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulls 27th among Division I teams. The Tulane offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Green Wave 319th, nationally).

