UTA, Ga. State meet in Sun Belt

March 17, 2019 7:30 am
 
Texas-Arlington (17-15, 13-6) vs. Georgia State (23-9, 14-5)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney , Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington is set to match up against Georgia State in the of the Sun Belt tournament. Georgia State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Jan. 26, when the Panthers outshot Texas-Arlington 44.8 percent to 38.9 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to a six-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: D’Marcus Simonds has averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Malik Benlevi is also a top contributor, putting up 12 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Mavericks have been led by Brian Warren, who is averaging 15.5 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Warren has accounted for 43 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. Warren has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 17-8 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mavericks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has 38 assists on 78 field goals (48.7 percent) over its past three contests while Texas-Arlington has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State has made 9.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

