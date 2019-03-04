Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Utah State (24-6, 14-3) vs. Colorado State (12-17, 7-9)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Colorado State. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 68-63 on Feb. 9. Colorado State lost 77-65 at New Mexico in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho has averaged 16.2 points and 13 rebounds while J.D. Paige has put up 14.8 points. For the Aggies, Sam Merrill has averaged 20.5 points and 4.1 assists while Neemias Queta has put up 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carvacho has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 42 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Colorado State is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 78.6 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 6-17 when they shoot below 78.6 percent from the line.

STIFLING STATE: Utah State has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

