Utah Valley looks to extend streak vs Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (18-10, 10-4) vs. Utah Valley (21-8, 10-4)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its sixth straight conference win against Grand Canyon. Utah Valley’s last WAC loss came against the New Mexico State Aggies 84-77 on Feb. 14. Grand Canyon is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SENIOR STUDS: Utah Valley has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, Conner Toolson, Baylee Steele and Ben Nakwaasah have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Michael Finke has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 49 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Grand Canyon is 0-7 when it allows at least 74 points and 18-3 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Antelopes are 6-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley has attempted the second-most free throws among all WAC teams. The Wolverines have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season.

