UTM looks for home win vs Tennessee St.

March 1, 2019 6:45 am
 
Tennessee State (9-20, 6-11) vs. UT Martin (10-18, 5-12)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks for its fourth straight win over Tennessee State at Skyhawk Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at UT Martin was a 74-68 win on Feb. 6, 2010.

STEPPING UP: UT Martin’s Craig Randall has averaged 16.8 points while Quintin Dove has put up 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Tigers, Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey has averaged 14 points and 5.4 rebounds while Kamar McKnight has put up 11.8 points.

DOMINANT DONTE: Fitzpatrick-Dorsey has connected on 37 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee State has lost its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 82.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has an assist on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Tennessee State has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Tennessee State’s offense has turned the ball over 16.5 times per game this year, but is averaging 13.2 turnovers over its last five games and 11.3 over its last three.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

