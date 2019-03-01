Listen Live Sports

Valencia likely to leave Man United at end of season

March 1, 2019 5:44 am
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia looks likely to leave the club at the end of the season after 10 years at Old Trafford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Ecuador international and the club have yet to agree to a one-year contract extension, which reportedly needs to be triggered by Friday.

Valencia, who is currently out with a calf injury, was signed from Wigan in 2009 and switched from being a winger under former manager Alex Ferguson to a right back in recent years.

Solskjaer said the 33-year-old Valencia “has had a fantastic career here at Man United and in England. He’s one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room.”

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

