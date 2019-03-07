Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Valparaiso routs Indiana St. 77-55 in MVC tourney

March 7, 2019 9:58 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points and seven rebounds and Markus Golder posted 18 points as Valparaiso rolled past Indiana State 77-55 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Bakari Evelyn had 13 points for Valparaiso (15-17).

Indiana State scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyreke Key had 20 points for the Sycamores (15-16). Jordan Barnes added 10 points. Christian Williams had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

