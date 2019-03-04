VCU looks to extend streak vs George Mason

VCU (23-6, 14-2) vs. George Mason (16-13, 10-6)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its 11th straight conference win against George Mason. VCU’s last A10 loss came against the Rhode Island Rams 71-65 on Jan. 23. George Mason lost 81-71 to Saint Louis in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: George Mason’s Justin Kier has averaged 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while Otis Livingston II has put up 13.5 points and 4.3 assists. For the Rams, Marcus Evans has averaged 13.9 points while De’Riante Jenkins has put up 11.4 points.

EFFICIENT EVANS: Evans has connected on 26.3 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: George Mason is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 16-8 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: VCU has won its last five road games, scoring 72.6 points, while allowing 62.6 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: VCU has held opposing teams to 38.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the seventh-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

