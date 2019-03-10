Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vela, Diomande lead LAFC to 4-1 win over Timbers

March 10, 2019 10:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored and had three assists and Adama Diomande added a goal and an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Sunday night.

Jordan Harvey’s low cross split a defender and goalkeeper Jeff Attinella before Christian Ramirez tapped in a sliding finish from point-blank range to give LAFC (2-0-0) a 2-1 lead in the 45th minute.

Attinella made a diving, one-handed stop of a shot by Diego Rossi from near the spot that deflected out of bounds but Mark-Anthony Kaye headed home the ensuing corner kick by Vela to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

Jeremy Ebobisse put away a perfectly placed free kick by Diego Valeri, slipping a diving header just inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 29th.

Advertisement

Latif Blessing’s pass led Vela toward the corner of the 6-yard box where, as the defense closed, he rolled a cross to Diomande for the empty-net finish in the 65th minute. Then, about three minutes later, Diomande fed a streaking Vela on the right side who flicked a left-footer inside the far post to cap the scoring.

Diego Chara, who was shown a yellow card in the 35th, received a red card in the 72nd minute for Portland (0-1-1).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.