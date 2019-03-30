Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Vela gets 1st career MLS hat trick in LAFC win

March 30, 2019 6:22 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Vela capped his first career MLS hat trick with a curling shot from distance and Los Angeles FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Saturday.

Vela has six goals and three assists in five games this season.

LAFC (4-0-1) opened the scoring in the eighth minute by capitalizing on a goalkeeper mistake as Daniel Vega whiffed on a clearance attempt and Vela walked it into the back of the net in the eighth minute. Vela added a goal in first-half stoppage time by redirecting home a cross if front of the goal, and he had the goal of the match in the 66th.

Former San Jose defender Steven Beitashour got past the defense for a through ball in the 26th and poked it inside the far post for a 2-0 lead. Diego Rossi scored a relatively easy goal to cap the scoring in the 68th, and Tyler Miller kept his first clean sheet of the season against San Jose (0-4-0).

