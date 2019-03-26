Listen Live Sports

Verlander’s $94M, 3-year deal has 4th-highest average salary

March 26, 2019 11:54 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander has the fourth-highest average salary in the major leagues in his $94 million, three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

The 36-year-old right-hander had been due $28 million in 2019, the final guaranteed season of a $180 million, seven-year deal he signed with Detroit before the 2013 season.

That salary is kept in his new deal, which adds $33 million annually in 2020 and 2021.

His average annual value of $31,333,333.33 trails only Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($35.5 million), Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke ($34.4 million) and Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado ($32.5 million) and is just ahead of Boston pitcher David Price and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (both $31 million).

Verlander has a full no-trade provision as part of the deal announced last weekend.

He would get $200,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $175,000 for finishing second in the voting, $150,000 for third, $125,000 for fourth and $100,000 for fifth. He also would get $75,000 for making the All-Star team, $75,000 for a Gold Glove, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $100,000 for World Series MVP.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

