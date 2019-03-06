Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle takes lead in Alaska’s Iditarod

March 6, 2019 8:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Veteran musher Aliy Zirkle is leading in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

She is seeking to become the first woman to win since the late Susan Butcher claimed victory in 1990.

Zirkle was first to leave the Ophir checkpoint Wednesday, 432 miles (695 kilometers) into the race.

Earlier Wednesday, Frenchman Nicolas Petit retook the lead after arriving first at Ophir when defending champion and front-runner Joar Ulsom stopped for a 24-hour mandatory rest at Takotna. Participants also must take two eight-hour rests.

Advertisement

The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner of the 1,000-mile (695-kilometer) race is expected in Nome on Alaska’s western coast next week.

Musher Shaynee Traska of Gladwin, Michigan, scratched in Nikolai out of the best interest of her team, leaving 51 mushers in the race.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.