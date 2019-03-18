Listen Live Sports

Vikings re-sign RB Abdullah, for depth behind Cook

March 18, 2019 6:29 pm
 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract, solidifying a complement to Dalvin Cook after the departure of Latavius Murray via free agency.

Abdullah’s deal was done Monday. He played in seven games for the Vikings last season, almost exclusively as a kickoff returner, after being picked up off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Drafted in the second round by the Lions in 2015 out of Nebraska, Abdullah has 1,251 rushing yards and 430 receiving yards over four NFL seasons. On 59 kickoff returns, Abdullah has an average of 27.5 yards per attempt.

When Murray signed with the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings needed a backup for Cook. Their other running backs are Mike Boone and Roc Thomas, both undrafted rookies last year.

