Killorn scores 3 as Lightning beat Capitals 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored three goals for his first career hat trick, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 Saturday night in the teams’ first meeting since last year’s Eastern Conference finals.

Tampa Bay set team records for wins (55) and points (114) in a season, becoming the 12th team in league history to get at least 55 victories in a season.

Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice to give him 48 on the season, John Carlson also scored and Braden Holtby finished with 29 saves for Washington. The Capitals remained two points ahead of the New York Islanders atop the Metropolitan Division.

BRUINS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored 3:30 into the overtime and Boston snapped a three-game losing streak.

Patrice Bergeron had a power-play goal for the Bruins and set up the game-winner. Boston’s skid came after it earned at least a point in 19 straight games.

Bergeron spun around and fed Marchand in the right circle, where Marchand one-timed a shot as he went to one knee for his 15th OT goal, most in team history.

Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves for the Bruins.

Matt Duchene scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves.

BLUES 5, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Vince Dunn scored twice, Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist and St. Louis Blues ended a three-game losing streak.

Former Pittsburgh draft pick Oskar Sundqvist and Jay Bouwmeester also scored and Jordan Binnington made 40 saves for St. Louis. Binnington has 17 wins and five shutouts in his first 22 starts.

Dominik Simon scored for Pittsburgh. They had won three straight.

PANTHERS 4, KINGS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 1:56 remaining and Florida beat Los Angeles for its fourth straight victory.

Sam Montembeault made 24 saves to win his fourth consecutive start for the Panthers.

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Mike Hoffman had a power-play goal, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists to extend his streak to five games for the Panthers.

Anze Kopiar and Dustin Brown each had a goal and an assist for the Kings. They have lost 15 of 17.

RED WINGS 2, ISLANDERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Jonathan Bernier stopped 41 shots in Detroit’s victory over New York.

Anders Lee scored for New York.

HURRICANES 4, SABRES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams each scored goals, and Carolina won for the third time in four games.

Jordan Staal scored a late goal for his 500th career point, Lucas Wallmark also scored early and Curtis McElhinney stopped 35 shots to help the Hurricanes keep themselves in playoff position entering the final three weeks of the season.

Carolina bounced back from a 3-0 loss a night earlier at Columbus — one of the teams also in the East’s playoff race — by scoring four straight goals and winning its ninth straight in the series with Buffalo.

Jeff Skinner scored against his former team and Zemgus Girgensons added a late goal to prevent the Sabres from being shut out in four straight games. Buffalo has lost seven in a row and is 0-6-1 in that span.

JETS 2, FLAMES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored his 34th goal of the season, Mathieu Perreault had the winner and Winnipeg ended Calgary’s three-game winning streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets, allowing only Mark Jankowski’s goal. Mike Smith stopped 19 shots for the Flames.

BLACKHAWKS 2, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Corey Crawford stopped 48 shots for his second shutout of the season and surging Chicago won its fifth straight.

Connor Murphy and Brendan Perlini scored for the Blackhawks.

The Montreal-born Crawford earned his second shutout of the season and improved to 9-2-2 in his career against the Canadiens. The 48 saves were a career high in the regular season for Crawford.

Carey Price stopped 22 shots for the Canadiens, who have dropped four of their last five games to fall out of a playoff spot.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Magnus Paajarvi scored twice to lead last-place past slumping Toronto.

Cody Ceci, Brian Gibbons, Anthony Duclair and Oscar Lindberg also scored for the Senators. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves.

Morgan Rielly and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three of their past four games. Garret Sparks stopped 38 shots.

WILD 5, RANGERS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Donato scored two goals and Devan Dubnyk had 26 saves as Minnesota remained in the thick of the playoff race.

Eric Staal, Jared Spurgeon and J.T. Brown also scored for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak that dropped them out of the final wild card in the Western Conference. Minnesota entered the day three points behind Phoenix for the last spot. It was the Wild’s second win in 11 home games.

Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal in nine games and Pavel Buchnevich added a third-period goal for the Rangers, who lost their third straight. Henrik Lundqvist finished with 41 saves and managed to keep the Rangers within striking distance.

PREDATORS 4. SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:58 left in the third period and Viktor Arvidsson added his second of the game into an empty net to help Nashville beat San Jose.

Colton Sissons also scored and Juuse Saros made 24 saves to keep the Predators within one point of first-place Winnipeg in the division race. The Jets still have two games in hand.

Timo Meier and Joe Thornton scored for the Sharks, who failed for the second straight game in their bid to clinch a playoff spot with their first back-to-back home losses in regulation all season. San Jose also remained one point behind Calgary in the Pacific Division.

Martin Jones made 26 saves.

OILERS 3, COYOTES 2, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, to lead Edmonton.

McDavid beat Darcy Kuemper from out front 58 seconds into the extra period for the Oilers, who are 8-3-1 in their last 12 games while making a late playoff push.

Matt Benning also scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves.

Alex Galchenyuk had his third two-goal game of the season for the Coyotes, who lost for just the fourth time in their last 14 games. Arizona remained one point behind Dallas for the first wild card in the Western Conference. Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves.

