Virginia looks to extend streak vs Syracuse

Virginia (26-2, 14-2) vs. Syracuse (19-10, 10-6)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its seventh straight conference win against Syracuse. Virginia’s last ACC loss came against the Duke Blue Devils 81-71 on Feb. 9. Syracuse is coming off a 79-54 win at Wake Forest in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyus Battle has averaged 17.7 points to lead the way for the Orange. Oshae Brissett is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers have been led by De’Andre Hunter, who is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.

DOMINANT DE’ANDRE: Hunter has connected on 46 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Orange are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 4-10 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Cavaliers are 24-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 2-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Virginia has won its last five road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 58.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 54.1 points per game to opponents, which is the lowest figure in the country. The Syracuse offense has put up just 70.6 points through 29 games (ranked 213th among Division I teams).

