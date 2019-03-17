Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Virginia top seed in NCAA’s South Region 2nd straight year

March 17, 2019 6:41 pm
 
Virginia now has its chance to make up for being the first No. 1 seed to lose its NCAA Tournament opener.

The Cavaliers are the second overall No. 1 seed and back in the South Region bracket after losing to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County — better known as UMBC — a year ago. This is the seventh time Virginia has been a No. 1 seed and the fourth time in six seasons, though the Cavaliers still are looking to reach their first Final Four with coach Tony Bennett.

The Cavaliers (29-3) will play an NCAA Tournament newcomer in Gardner-Webb (23-11) of the Big South Conference on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina.

Virginia had been in the running to be the top overall seed until losing 69-59 to Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals. The Cavaliers find themselves in a bracket with Tennessee, which had been hoping for a No. 1 seed, Wisconsin, Purdue and Cincinnati.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

