VMI meets Wofford in SoCon quarters

VMI (11-20, 5-14) vs. No. 1 seed Wofford (26-4, 18-0)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI is set to take on Wofford in the quarterfinals of the SoCon tourney. Wofford swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Feb. 14, when VMI made only nine 3-pointers on 24 attempts while the Terriers hit 15 of 29 behind the arc en route to a 95-84 victory.

STEPPING UP: Wofford’s Fletcher Magee has averaged 20.7 points while Cameron Jackson has put up 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Keydets, Bubba Parham has averaged 21.4 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: B. Parham has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 11-4 when scoring at least 77.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Keydets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Wofford has 44 assists on 87 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three matchups while VMI has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wofford offense has scored 83 points per game this season, ranking the Terriers 15th among Division 1 teams. The VMI defense has allowed 81.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 319th).

