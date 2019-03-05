Listen Live Sports

Walker scores 29 to lead Kent St. over Miami (Ohio) 75-66

March 5, 2019 9:57 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Kent State beat Miami (Ohio) 75-66 on Tuesday night.

Walker shot 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Antonio Williams had 18 points and three blocks for Kent State (21-9, 10-7 Mid-American Conference). Philip Whittington added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Miami (Ohio) put up 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Nike Sibande had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (15-15, 7-10). Bam Bowman added 18 points.

Dalonte Brown, who was second on the RedHawks in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored only 2 points. He shot 0 of 7 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks on the season. Kent State defeated Miami (Ohio) 70-67 on Feb. 5. Kent State finishes out the regular season against Akron at home on Friday. Miami (Ohio) finishes out the regular season against Ohio on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

