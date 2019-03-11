Listen Live Sports

Wampler scores 18 to lead Wright St. over Green Bay 66-54

March 11, 2019
 
DETROIT (AP) — Bill Wampler had 18 points off the bench to lift Wright St. to a 66-54 win over Green Bay in the semifinals of the Horizon Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Wampler made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Loudon Love had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Wright St. (21-12). Malachi Smith added six rebounds. Mark Hughes had eight rebounds for Wright St..

Sandy Cohen III had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (17-16). Trevian Bell added six rebounds.

