The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ward returns to Michigan State’s rotation against Ohio State

March 15, 2019 12:56 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Michigan State star forward Nick Ward has returned to the rotation after missing five games because of a broken left hand.

The team’s second-leading scorer, Ward checked in just over four minutes into the Spartans’ Big Ten Tournament matchup against Ohio State and promptly hit a short jumper. He had missed five consecutive games after suffering a hairline fracture in his hand during a 62-44 victory over Ohio State on Feb. 17.

Ward came in averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The top-seeded Spartans are seeking their sixth Big Ten Tournament championship.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

