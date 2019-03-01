Listen Live Sports

Warren signs $2.5 million, 1-year deal with Padres

March 1, 2019 8:46 pm
 
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Adam Warren signed a $2.5 million, one-year contract Friday with the San Diego Padres, who hold a club option for 2020.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres placed left-hander Jose Castillo on the 60-day injured list with a left flexor strain.

In 47 relief appearances between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners last season, Warren went 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA.

Over parts of seven major league seasons, Warren is 26-23 with six saves and a 3.42 ERA.

He gets $2 million this year, and the Padres have a $2.5 million option for 2020 with a $500,000 buyout.

The contract allows him to earn $1 million annually in performance bonuses for games and $1 million for innings.

Warren would get $100,000 each for 20, 25, 30, 35, 50, 45 and 50 games, and $150,000 each for 55 and 60. He would get $100,000 for 70 innings, $150,000 for 90 and $250,000 each for 110, 130 and 150.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

