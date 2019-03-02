Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-76ers, Box

March 2, 2019 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (120)

Green 2-4 2-2 6, Durant 11-24 10-14 34, Cousins 9-15 6-10 25, Curry 10-23 3-3 28, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 1-2 3, Livingston 1-2 1-1 3, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 4-6 0-0 12, Iguodala 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 41-81 24-34 120.

PHILADELPHIA (117)

Butler 5-16 9-11 21, Harris 7-20 3-3 20, Bolden 4-5 1-1 12, B.Simmons 10-15 5-6 25, Redick 2-9 2-2 6, Scott 7-15 2-2 22, McConnell 4-6 2-2 10, J.Simmons 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-87 25-29 117.

Golden State 31 24 38 27—120
Philadelphia 32 35 23 27—117

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-33 (Curry 5-15, Lee 4-5, Durant 2-7, Cook 1-2, Iguodala 1-2, Cousins 1-2), Philadelphia 14-31 (Scott 6-9, Bolden 3-4, Harris 3-11, Butler 2-4, Redick 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 39 (Green 9), Philadelphia 46 (B.Simmons 15). Assists_Golden State 23 (Green 10), Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 11). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Philadelphia 25. Technicals_Bell, Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Scott. A_20,624 (20,478).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.