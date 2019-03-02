Warriors-76ers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (120)

Green 2-4 2-2 6, Durant 11-24 10-14 34, Cousins 9-15 6-10 25, Curry 10-23 3-3 28, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-1 1-2 3, Livingston 1-2 1-1 3, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Lee 4-6 0-0 12, Iguodala 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 41-81 24-34 120.

PHILADELPHIA (117)

Butler 5-16 9-11 21, Harris 7-20 3-3 20, Bolden 4-5 1-1 12, B.Simmons 10-15 5-6 25, Redick 2-9 2-2 6, Scott 7-15 2-2 22, McConnell 4-6 2-2 10, J.Simmons 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-87 25-29 117.

Golden State 31 24 38 27—120 Philadelphia 32 35 23 27—117

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-33 (Curry 5-15, Lee 4-5, Durant 2-7, Cook 1-2, Iguodala 1-2, Cousins 1-2), Philadelphia 14-31 (Scott 6-9, Bolden 3-4, Harris 3-11, Butler 2-4, Redick 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 39 (Green 9), Philadelphia 46 (B.Simmons 15). Assists_Golden State 23 (Green 10), Philadelphia 26 (B.Simmons 11). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Philadelphia 25. Technicals_Bell, Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Scott. A_20,624 (20,478).

