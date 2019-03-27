Warriors beat Grizzlies to break tie with Nuggets in West

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each scored 28 points, with Durant going 12 of 13 from the field, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-103 on Wednesday night to take sole possession of the Western Conference lead.

Curry also had 10 rebounds, and DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Warriors break a tie with idle Denver for the top spot in the West.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Mike Conley added 22 points to take the franchise’s career scoring lead and added eight assists. Bruno Caboclo had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Durant scored seven straight points in a 9-0 run that made it 100-92 midway through the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

THUNDER 107, PACERS 99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 31 points against his former team, and Oklahoma City had a 24-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from Indiana.

Steven Adams had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook added 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 29th triple-double of the season. The Thunder won for only the second time in seven games.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for Indiana, and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, BULLS 98

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Curry scored a season-high 20 points and Portland beat Chicago.

Still shaken by Jusuf Nurkic’s gruesome leg injury two nights earlier in a double-overtime victory over Brooklyn that secured Portland’s sixth straight playoff appearance, the Trail Blazers won their fifth in a row even though Damian Lillard scored a season-low 11.

Chicago’s Shaquille Harrison set career highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.