Warriors F Durant to sit out vs Thunder

March 16, 2019 7:23 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Warriors forward Kevin Durant will sit out Saturday night against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a right ankle sprain.

Durant, the league’s No. 4 scorer, also missed Golden State’s game against Houston on Wednesday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant will most likely play Monday against San Antonio, but he felt more comfortable giving him a few more days of rest.

Durant also sat out at against Oklahoma City in March 2017 with a left knee injury.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

