Warriors-Grizzlies, Box

GOLDEN STATE (118)

Durant 12-13 3-3 28, Green 2-7 1-2 6, Cousins 7-15 1-1 16, Curry 7-20 8-9 28, Thompson 5-12 0-0 13, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 2-3 0-0 4, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 0-0 9, Livingston 4-6 0-0 8, Iguodala 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-84 13-15 118.

MEMPHIS (103)

Holiday 3-10 0-1 9, Caboclo 7-13 0-0 17, Valanciunas 12-25 3-5 27, Conley 6-14 8-10 22, Dorsey 3-9 1-1 8, Parsons 5-9 2-2 13, Washburn 0-4 0-0 0, Rabb 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 2-10 1-2 5, Carter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-100 15-21 103.

Golden State 31 35 23 29—118 Memphis 37 23 24 19—103

3-Point Goals_Golden State 15-31 (Curry 6-12, Cook 3-3, Thompson 3-7, Durant 1-1, Cousins 1-3, Green 1-4, McKinnie 0-1), Memphis 10-31 (Caboclo 3-4, Holiday 3-7, Conley 2-7, Parsons 1-3, Dorsey 1-5, Carter 0-1, Wright 0-2, Washburn 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Curry 10), Memphis 51 (Caboclo, Valanciunas 13). Assists_Golden State 30 (Curry 7), Memphis 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, Memphis 16. Technicals_Durant, Green, Valanciunas. A_17,794 (18,119).

