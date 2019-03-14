Warriors-Rockets, Box

GOLDEN STATE (106)

Iguodala 1-4 0-0 3, D.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Cousins 11-16 4-4 27, Curry 8-20 5-5 24, Thompson 12-23 1-1 30, McKinnie 2-5 0-0 5, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 3-3 0-0 7, Lee 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-85 10-10 106.

HOUSTON (104)

Gordon 6-12 2-2 17, Tucker 1-7 0-0 3, Capela 6-9 1-2 13, Paul 7-12 8-8 24, Harden 10-23 7-9 29, Faried 1-2 1-2 3, Shumpert 2-6 0-0 4, G.Green 3-6 0-0 9, Rivers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-78 19-23 104.

Golden State 33 21 31 21—106 Houston 23 29 26 26—104

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-32 (Thompson 5-10, Curry 3-9, Cook 1-1, McKinnie 1-2, Cousins 1-2, Iguodala 1-4, D.Green 0-2, Lee 0-2), Houston 11-41 (G.Green 3-5, Gordon 3-7, Paul 2-6, Harden 2-12, Tucker 1-7, Faried 0-1, Shumpert 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 44 (Cousins 8), Houston 31 (Capela 13). Assists_Golden State 28 (Cousins 7), Houston 18 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, Houston 16. Technicals_Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,122 (18,500).

