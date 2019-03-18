Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Spurs, Box

March 18, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (105)

Durant 9-18 6-6 24, Green 4-8 0-2 10, Bogut 3-4 1-1 7, Curry 9-25 1-1 25, Thompson 5-18 0-0 14, McKinnie 4-6 0-0 8, Looney 3-3 0-0 6, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Livingston 1-2 2-2 4, Cook 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-88 10-12 105.

SAN ANTONIO (111)

DeRozan 9-17 8-9 26, Aldridge 8-12 6-6 23, Poeltl 3-6 0-0 6, White 5-12 0-1 12, Forbes 1-5 0-0 3, Gay 7-16 2-2 17, Bertans 2-7 0-1 5, Mills 3-7 2-2 10, Belinelli 3-6 1-1 9. Totals 41-88 19-22 111.

Golden State 25 22 31 27—105
San Antonio 25 33 24 29—111

3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-39 (Curry 6-18, Thompson 4-9, Green 2-4, Cook 1-2, McKinnie 0-2, Durant 0-4), San Antonio 10-26 (Belinelli 2-3, White 2-4, Mills 2-5, Gay 1-2, Aldridge 1-3, Forbes 1-3, Bertans 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 43 (Curry, Bogut 7), San Antonio 46 (Aldridge 13). Assists_Golden State 27 (Curry 8), San Antonio 20 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, San Antonio 12. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second). A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.