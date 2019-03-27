Listen Live Sports

Warriors suspend Bell 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

March 27, 2019 2:24 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have suspended forward Jordan Bell for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Warriors said Wednesday that Bell would miss that night’s game at Memphis. The team did not disclose a specific reason for the suspension.

Bell is averaging 3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 61 contests this season. He plays 11.4 minutes per game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

