Warriors-Thunder, Box

March 16, 2019 11:02 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (110)

Iguodala 1-3 0-0 2, Green 3-6 0-0 9, Cousins 5-11 1-2 12, Curry 10-23 8-10 33, Thompson 9-21 2-2 23, McKinnie 2-5 2-2 7, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Jerebko 0-1 2-2 2, Looney 1-2 2-4 4, Livingston 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 3-5 0-0 8, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 39-83 17-22 110.

OKLAHOMA CITY (88)

George 9-25 7-11 29, Grant 4-11 0-0 11, Adams 4-7 1-4 9, Westbrook 2-16 3-4 7, Ferguson 1-5 0-0 2, Nader 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 3-7 0-0 8, Burton 0-3 1-2 1, Schroder 6-14 0-0 15, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-96 13-23 88.

Golden State 40 24 23 23—110
Oklahoma City 27 19 25 17— 88

3-Point Goals_Golden State 15-35 (Curry 5-12, Green 3-4, Thompson 3-8, Cook 2-4, McKinnie 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Iguodala 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-41 (George 4-12, Grant 3-6, Schroder 3-8, Morris 2-3, Nader 1-2, Ferguson 0-3, Westbrook 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 53 (Thompson, Cousins, Green 8), Oklahoma City 52 (George 13). Assists_Golden State 25 (Cousins, Green 6), Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 22, Oklahoma City 18. Technicals_Golden State coach Warriors (Defensive three second), Cook, Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

