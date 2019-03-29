Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Timberwolves, Box

March 29, 2019 10:54 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (130)

Durant 8-22 5-6 23, Green 3-7 3-4 9, Cousins 4-13 8-12 16, Curry 13-25 0-0 37, Thompson 8-18 1-2 20, McKinnie 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 1-3 2-2 4, Bogut 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 2-2 0-0 5, Iguodala 6-7 1-2 14. Totals 46-98 20-28 130.

MINNESOTA (131)

Wiggins 10-24 1-2 24, Saric 4-9 1-1 10, Towns 5-17 5-6 15, T.Jones 4-8 3-3 12, Okogie 6-11 6-8 21, Bates-Diop 0-4 0-0 0, Tolliver 3-6 5-6 14, Dieng 7-11 0-0 14, Bayless 5-11 5-6 17, Reynolds 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 45-103 27-34 131.

Golden State 32 36 18 29 15—130
Minnesota 27 27 32 29 16—131

3-Point Goals_Golden State 18-40 (Curry 11-19, Thompson 3-6, Durant 2-9, Cook 1-1, Iguodala 1-1, Cousins 0-2, Green 0-2), Minnesota 14-38 (Tolliver 3-4, Okogie 3-5, Wiggins 3-8, Bayless 2-6, Reynolds 1-2, T.Jones 1-3, Saric 1-4, Dieng 0-1, Towns 0-5). Fouled Out_Wiggins, Cousins. Rebounds_Golden State 45 (Durant 12), Minnesota 59 (Towns 13). Assists_Golden State 27 (Durant 7), Minnesota 25 (Towns 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 24, Minnesota 24. Technicals_Durant, Green, Dieng. A_18,978 (19,356).

