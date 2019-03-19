Warriors-Timberwolves, Box

GOLDEN STATE (117)

Durant 7-13 0-0 17, Green 2-5 1-2 5, Bogut 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 12-21 4-5 36, Thompson 11-21 2-4 28, McKinnie 0-5 0-0 0, Jerebko 6-10 3-3 18, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-2 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-91 10-14 117.

MINNESOTA (107)

Wiggins 8-19 3-4 20, Saric 3-10 7-8 13, Towns 10-16 4-6 26, T.Jones 3-14 4-4 10, Okogie 6-9 4-6 19, Bates-Diop 0-5 0-0 0, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Tolliver 1-4 4-4 7, Dieng 1-1 0-0 2, Bayless 4-7 0-0 10, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-89 26-32 107.

Golden State 30 29 32 26—117 Minnesota 27 20 28 32—107

3-Point Goals_Golden State 19-42 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 4-10, Jerebko 3-4, Durant 3-6, Cook 1-4, McKinnie 0-2, Green 0-2), Minnesota 9-36 (Okogie 3-6, Towns 2-3, Bayless 2-4, Tolliver 1-4, Wiggins 1-8, Reynolds 0-1, T.Jones 0-3, Saric 0-3, Bates-Diop 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Green 10), Minnesota 52 (Towns 21). Assists_Golden State 39 (Green, Durant 9), Minnesota 25 (T.Jones 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 25, Minnesota 14. A_17,964 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.