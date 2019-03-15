Washington faces Charlotte, aims for 5th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (30-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (29-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Charlotte looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wizards have gone 21-12 in home games. Washington is 14-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 23-20 in conference play. Charlotte is 4-10 in one-possession games. The Hornets won the last matchup between these two teams 112-111 on March 8. Marvin Williams scored 30 points to help lead Charlotte to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Tomas Satoransky has averaged seven assists and 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kemba Walker leads the Hornets averaging 25.1 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Nicolas Batum has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, eight steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Trevor Ariza: day to day (knee), Sam Dekker: day to day (back), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: day to day (knee), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.