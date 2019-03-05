WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|22
|5
|1
|1
|68
|99
|43
|27
|7
|2
|N. Michigan
|18
|8
|2
|0
|56
|82
|57
|19
|14
|2
|Bowling Green
|16
|8
|4
|3
|55
|77
|52
|21
|9
|5
|Lake Superior St.
|16
|10
|2
|0
|50
|91
|69
|21
|11
|2
|Bemidji St.
|13
|11
|4
|2
|45
|71
|63
|15
|15
|6
|Michigan Tech
|13
|12
|3
|1
|43
|68
|63
|14
|18
|4
|Alaska
|12
|14
|2
|2
|40
|57
|81
|12
|19
|3
|Ala.-Huntsville
|8
|18
|2
|2
|28
|61
|93
|8
|26
|2
|Ferris St.
|7
|18
|3
|0
|24
|68
|96
|10
|23
|3
|Alaska Anchorage
|2
|23
|3
|2
|11
|29
|86
|3
|28
|3
