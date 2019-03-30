Web.com Tour-Savannah Golf Championship Scores

Saturday At Landings Club – Deer Creek GC Savannah, Ga. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72 Third Round Timothy Madigan 68-68-67—203 Scottie Scheffler 71-65-67—203 Dan McCarthy 65-67-71—203 Brett Coletta 66-70-68—204 Wade Binfield 69-68-68—205 Brian Campbell 69-67-69—205 Kevin Lucas 66-67-73—206 Patrick Sullivan 69-71-67—207 Andrew Svoboda 71-66-70—207 Joseph Bramlett 67-70-70—207 T.J. Vogel 70-64-73—207 Brett Stegmaier 71-69-68—208 Kevin Dougherty 72-67-69—208 Lee McCoy 70-69-69—208 Cameron Percy 67-72-69—208 Will Zalatoris 69-69-70—208 Mark Hubbard 70-68-70—208 Casey Wittenberg 67-71-70—208 Rico Hoey 68-69-71—208 Zecheng Dou 67-70-71—208 Rob Oppenheim 67-70-71—208 Nicholas Thompson 67-75-66—208 Joshua Creel 69-71-69—209 Max Rottluff 72-67-70—209 Corey Pereira 73-68-68—209 Martin Flores 70-66-73—209 Michael Buttacavoli 72-68-70—210 Blake Morris 70-70-70—210 Zac Blair 72-69-69—210 Robby Shelton 71-68-71—210 Austin Smotherman 70-68-72—210 Henrik Norlander 70-71-69—210 Harry Higgs 72-70-68—210 Steven Alker 69-68-73—210 Bo Hoag 68-69-73—210 George Cunningham 72-70-68—210 Brock Mackenzie 71-71-68—210 Hunter Stewart 72-70-68—210 Kyle Reifers 74-68-68—210 Erik Compton 74-66-71—211 John Oda 72-67-72—211 Cory Howard 69-70-72—211 Zach Wright 69-72-70—211 Andres Gallegos 71-70-70—211 Billy Kennerly 70-71-70—211 Oscar Fraustro 71-70-70—211 Tyler McCumber 70-66-75—211 Justin Lower 71-71-69—211 Maverick McNealy 75-66-71—212 Rhein Gibson 70-71-71—212 Marcelo Rozo 72-69-71—212 Nick Voke 69-69-74—212 Brian Richey 72-69-71—212 Scott Pinckney 73-68-71—212 Steve LeBrun 70-72-70—212 Michael Johnson 70-72-70—212 Michael Gligic 73-69-70—212 Xinjun Zhang 72-68-73—213 Vince Covello 70-70-73—213 Jamie Arnold 69-71-73—213 Andrew Novak 69-71-73—213 Ben Kohles 73-68-72—213 Doug Ghim 67-72-74—213 Michael Hebert 70-71-72—213 Matt Harmon 68-69-76—213 Callum Tarren 72-69-72—213 Christian Brand 69-68-76—213 Edward Loar 69-73-71—213 Tim Wilkinson 66-74-74—214 Cody Blick 72-68-74—214 Lanto Griffin 71-71-72—214 Jimmy Stanger 68-73-74—215 Scott Gutschewski 72-70-74—216 Greg Yates 70-72-74—216 Charlie Saxon 70-72-74—216 Erik Barnes 69-71-77—217 Danny Walker 72-68-77—217 Byron Meth 65-76-76—217

