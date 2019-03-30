Web.com Tour-Savannah Golf Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Landings Club – Deer Creek GC
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Timothy Madigan
|68-68-67—203
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-65-67—203
|Dan McCarthy
|65-67-71—203
|Brett Coletta
|66-70-68—204
|Wade Binfield
|69-68-68—205
|Brian Campbell
|69-67-69—205
|Kevin Lucas
|66-67-73—206
|Patrick Sullivan
|69-71-67—207
|Andrew Svoboda
|71-66-70—207
|Joseph Bramlett
|67-70-70—207
|T.J. Vogel
|70-64-73—207
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-69-68—208
|Kevin Dougherty
|72-67-69—208
|Lee McCoy
|70-69-69—208
|Cameron Percy
|67-72-69—208
|Will Zalatoris
|69-69-70—208
|Mark Hubbard
|70-68-70—208
|Casey Wittenberg
|67-71-70—208
|Rico Hoey
|68-69-71—208
|Zecheng Dou
|67-70-71—208
|Rob Oppenheim
|67-70-71—208
|Nicholas Thompson
|67-75-66—208
|Joshua Creel
|69-71-69—209
|Max Rottluff
|72-67-70—209
|Corey Pereira
|73-68-68—209
|Martin Flores
|70-66-73—209
|Michael Buttacavoli
|72-68-70—210
|Blake Morris
|70-70-70—210
|Zac Blair
|72-69-69—210
|Robby Shelton
|71-68-71—210
|Austin Smotherman
|70-68-72—210
|Henrik Norlander
|70-71-69—210
|Harry Higgs
|72-70-68—210
|Steven Alker
|69-68-73—210
|Bo Hoag
|68-69-73—210
|George Cunningham
|72-70-68—210
|Brock Mackenzie
|71-71-68—210
|Hunter Stewart
|72-70-68—210
|Kyle Reifers
|74-68-68—210
|Erik Compton
|74-66-71—211
|John Oda
|72-67-72—211
|Cory Howard
|69-70-72—211
|Zach Wright
|69-72-70—211
|Andres Gallegos
|71-70-70—211
|Billy Kennerly
|70-71-70—211
|Oscar Fraustro
|71-70-70—211
|Tyler McCumber
|70-66-75—211
|Justin Lower
|71-71-69—211
|Maverick McNealy
|75-66-71—212
|Rhein Gibson
|70-71-71—212
|Marcelo Rozo
|72-69-71—212
|Nick Voke
|69-69-74—212
|Brian Richey
|72-69-71—212
|Scott Pinckney
|73-68-71—212
|Steve LeBrun
|70-72-70—212
|Michael Johnson
|70-72-70—212
|Michael Gligic
|73-69-70—212
|Xinjun Zhang
|72-68-73—213
|Vince Covello
|70-70-73—213
|Jamie Arnold
|69-71-73—213
|Andrew Novak
|69-71-73—213
|Ben Kohles
|73-68-72—213
|Doug Ghim
|67-72-74—213
|Michael Hebert
|70-71-72—213
|Matt Harmon
|68-69-76—213
|Callum Tarren
|72-69-72—213
|Christian Brand
|69-68-76—213
|Edward Loar
|69-73-71—213
|Tim Wilkinson
|66-74-74—214
|Cody Blick
|72-68-74—214
|Lanto Griffin
|71-71-72—214
|Jimmy Stanger
|68-73-74—215
|Scott Gutschewski
|72-70-74—216
|Greg Yates
|70-72-74—216
|Charlie Saxon
|70-72-74—216
|Erik Barnes
|69-71-77—217
|Danny Walker
|72-68-77—217
|Byron Meth
|65-76-76—217
