Web.com Tour-Savannah Golf Championship Scores

March 30, 2019 6:31 pm
 
2 min read
Saturday
At Landings Club – Deer Creek GC
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72
Third Round
Timothy Madigan 68-68-67—203
Scottie Scheffler 71-65-67—203
Dan McCarthy 65-67-71—203
Brett Coletta 66-70-68—204
Wade Binfield 69-68-68—205
Brian Campbell 69-67-69—205
Kevin Lucas 66-67-73—206
Patrick Sullivan 69-71-67—207
Andrew Svoboda 71-66-70—207
Joseph Bramlett 67-70-70—207
T.J. Vogel 70-64-73—207
Brett Stegmaier 71-69-68—208
Kevin Dougherty 72-67-69—208
Lee McCoy 70-69-69—208
Cameron Percy 67-72-69—208
Will Zalatoris 69-69-70—208
Mark Hubbard 70-68-70—208
Casey Wittenberg 67-71-70—208
Rico Hoey 68-69-71—208
Zecheng Dou 67-70-71—208
Rob Oppenheim 67-70-71—208
Nicholas Thompson 67-75-66—208
Joshua Creel 69-71-69—209
Max Rottluff 72-67-70—209
Corey Pereira 73-68-68—209
Martin Flores 70-66-73—209
Michael Buttacavoli 72-68-70—210
Blake Morris 70-70-70—210
Zac Blair 72-69-69—210
Robby Shelton 71-68-71—210
Austin Smotherman 70-68-72—210
Henrik Norlander 70-71-69—210
Harry Higgs 72-70-68—210
Steven Alker 69-68-73—210
Bo Hoag 68-69-73—210
George Cunningham 72-70-68—210
Brock Mackenzie 71-71-68—210
Hunter Stewart 72-70-68—210
Kyle Reifers 74-68-68—210
Erik Compton 74-66-71—211
John Oda 72-67-72—211
Cory Howard 69-70-72—211
Zach Wright 69-72-70—211
Andres Gallegos 71-70-70—211
Billy Kennerly 70-71-70—211
Oscar Fraustro 71-70-70—211
Tyler McCumber 70-66-75—211
Justin Lower 71-71-69—211
Maverick McNealy 75-66-71—212
Rhein Gibson 70-71-71—212
Marcelo Rozo 72-69-71—212
Nick Voke 69-69-74—212
Brian Richey 72-69-71—212
Scott Pinckney 73-68-71—212
Steve LeBrun 70-72-70—212
Michael Johnson 70-72-70—212
Michael Gligic 73-69-70—212
Xinjun Zhang 72-68-73—213
Vince Covello 70-70-73—213
Jamie Arnold 69-71-73—213
Andrew Novak 69-71-73—213
Ben Kohles 73-68-72—213
Doug Ghim 67-72-74—213
Michael Hebert 70-71-72—213
Matt Harmon 68-69-76—213
Callum Tarren 72-69-72—213
Christian Brand 69-68-76—213
Edward Loar 69-73-71—213
Tim Wilkinson 66-74-74—214
Cody Blick 72-68-74—214
Lanto Griffin 71-71-72—214
Jimmy Stanger 68-73-74—215
Scott Gutschewski 72-70-74—216
Greg Yates 70-72-74—216
Charlie Saxon 70-72-74—216
Erik Barnes 69-71-77—217
Danny Walker 72-68-77—217
Byron Meth 65-76-76—217

