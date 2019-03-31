Web.com Tour-Savannah Golf Championship Scores

Sunday At Landings Club – Deer Creek GC Savannah, Ga. Purse: $550,000 Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72 Final Dan McCarthy, $99,000 65-67-71-69—272 Scottie Scheffler, $59,400 71-65-67-70—273 Brian Campbell, $28,600 69-67-69-69—274 Brett Coletta, $28,600 66-70-68-70—274 Kevin Lucas, $28,600 66-67-73-68—274 Cameron Percy, $19,800 67-72-69-67—275 Joseph Bramlett, $17,738 67-70-70-69—276 Timothy Madigan, $17,738 68-68-67-73—276 Jamie Arnold, $14,850 69-71-73-65—278 Wade Binfield, $14,850 69-68-68-73—278 Brett Stegmaier, $14,850 71-69-68-70—278 Joshua Creel, $8,690 69-71-69-70—279 George Cunningham, $8,690 72-70-68-69—279 Rico Hoey, $8,690 68-69-71-71—279 Justin Lower, $8,690 71-71-69-68—279 Tyler McCumber, $8,690 70-66-75-68—279 Rob Oppenheim, $8,690 67-70-71-71—279 Kyle Reifers, $8,690 74-68-68-69—279 Max Rottluff, $8,690 72-67-70-70—279 Andrew Svoboda, $8,690 71-66-70-72—279 Nicholas Thompson, $8,690 67-75-66-71—279 T.J. Vogel, $8,690 70-64-73-72—279 Will Zalatoris, $8,690 69-69-70-71—279 Oscar Fraustro, $4,522 71-70-70-69—280 Michael Gligic, $4,522 73-69-70-68—280 Harry Higgs, $4,522 72-70-68-70—280 Andrew Novak, $4,522 69-71-73-67—280 Corey Pereira, $4,522 73-68-68-71—280 Patrick Sullivan, $4,522 69-71-67-73—280 Zac Blair, $3,359 72-69-69-71—281 Michael Buttacavoli, $3,359 72-68-70-71—281 Zecheng Dou, $3,359 67-70-71-73—281 Andres Gallegos, $3,359 71-70-70-70—281 Bo Hoag, $3,359 68-69-73-71—281 Henrik Norlander, $3,359 70-71-69-71—281 Mark Hubbard, $3,359 70-68-70-73—281 Kevin Dougherty, $2,547 72-67-69-74—282 Lanto Griffin, $2,547 71-71-72-68—282 Billy Kennerly, $2,547 70-71-70-71—282 Robby Shelton, $2,547 71-68-71-72—282 Casey Wittenberg, $2,547 67-71-70-74—282 Steven Alker, $1,801 69-68-73-73—283 Erik Compton, $1,801 74-66-71-72—283 Doug Ghim, $1,801 67-72-74-70—283 Rhein Gibson, $1,801 70-71-71-71—283 Ben Kohles, $1,801 73-68-72-70—283 Brock Mackenzie, $1,801 71-71-68-73—283 Lee McCoy, $1,801 70-69-69-75—283 Marcelo Rozo, $1,801 72-69-71-71—283 Austin Smotherman, $1,801 70-68-72-73—283 Zach Wright, $1,801 69-72-70-72—283 Martin Flores, $1,515 70-66-73-75—284 Maverick McNealy, $1,515 75-66-71-72—284 Jimmy Stanger, $1,515 68-73-74-69—284 Hunter Stewart, $1,515 72-70-68-74—284 Christian Brand, $1,430 69-68-76-72—285 Scott Gutschewski, $1,430 72-70-74-69—285 Michael Hebert, $1,430 70-71-72-72—285 Cory Howard, $1,430 69-70-72-74—285 Michael Johnson, $1,430 70-72-70-73—285 Steve LeBrun, $1,430 70-72-70-73—285 John Oda, $1,430 72-67-72-74—285 Brian Richey, $1,430 72-69-71-73—285 Callum Tarren, $1,430 72-69-72-72—285 Edward Loar, $1,353 69-73-71-73—286 Blake Morris, $1,353 70-70-70-76—286 Charlie Saxon, $1,353 70-72-74-70—286 Nick Voke, $1,353 69-69-74-74—286 Greg Yates, $1,353 70-72-74-70—286 Cody Blick, $1,304 72-68-74-73—287 Matt Harmon, $1,304 68-69-76-74—287 Byron Meth, $1,304 65-76-76-70—287 Scott Pinckney, $1,304 73-68-71-75—287 Erik Barnes, $1,260 69-71-77-71—288 Vince Covello, $1,260 70-70-73-75—288 Tim Wilkinson, $1,260 66-74-74-74—288 Xinjun Zhang, $1,260 72-68-73-75—288 Danny Walker, $1,232 72-68-77-72—289

