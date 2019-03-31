Listen Live Sports

Web.com Tour-Savannah Golf Championship Scores

March 31, 2019 6:00 pm
 
Sunday
At Landings Club – Deer Creek GC
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72
Final
Dan McCarthy, $99,000 65-67-71-69—272
Scottie Scheffler, $59,400 71-65-67-70—273
Brian Campbell, $28,600 69-67-69-69—274
Brett Coletta, $28,600 66-70-68-70—274
Kevin Lucas, $28,600 66-67-73-68—274
Cameron Percy, $19,800 67-72-69-67—275
Joseph Bramlett, $17,738 67-70-70-69—276
Timothy Madigan, $17,738 68-68-67-73—276
Jamie Arnold, $14,850 69-71-73-65—278
Wade Binfield, $14,850 69-68-68-73—278
Brett Stegmaier, $14,850 71-69-68-70—278
Joshua Creel, $8,690 69-71-69-70—279
George Cunningham, $8,690 72-70-68-69—279
Rico Hoey, $8,690 68-69-71-71—279
Justin Lower, $8,690 71-71-69-68—279
Tyler McCumber, $8,690 70-66-75-68—279
Rob Oppenheim, $8,690 67-70-71-71—279
Kyle Reifers, $8,690 74-68-68-69—279
Max Rottluff, $8,690 72-67-70-70—279
Andrew Svoboda, $8,690 71-66-70-72—279
Nicholas Thompson, $8,690 67-75-66-71—279
T.J. Vogel, $8,690 70-64-73-72—279
Will Zalatoris, $8,690 69-69-70-71—279
Oscar Fraustro, $4,522 71-70-70-69—280
Michael Gligic, $4,522 73-69-70-68—280
Harry Higgs, $4,522 72-70-68-70—280
Andrew Novak, $4,522 69-71-73-67—280
Corey Pereira, $4,522 73-68-68-71—280
Patrick Sullivan, $4,522 69-71-67-73—280
Zac Blair, $3,359 72-69-69-71—281
Michael Buttacavoli, $3,359 72-68-70-71—281
Zecheng Dou, $3,359 67-70-71-73—281
Andres Gallegos, $3,359 71-70-70-70—281
Bo Hoag, $3,359 68-69-73-71—281
Henrik Norlander, $3,359 70-71-69-71—281
Mark Hubbard, $3,359 70-68-70-73—281
Kevin Dougherty, $2,547 72-67-69-74—282
Lanto Griffin, $2,547 71-71-72-68—282
Billy Kennerly, $2,547 70-71-70-71—282
Robby Shelton, $2,547 71-68-71-72—282
Casey Wittenberg, $2,547 67-71-70-74—282
Steven Alker, $1,801 69-68-73-73—283
Erik Compton, $1,801 74-66-71-72—283
Doug Ghim, $1,801 67-72-74-70—283
Rhein Gibson, $1,801 70-71-71-71—283
Ben Kohles, $1,801 73-68-72-70—283
Brock Mackenzie, $1,801 71-71-68-73—283
Lee McCoy, $1,801 70-69-69-75—283
Marcelo Rozo, $1,801 72-69-71-71—283
Austin Smotherman, $1,801 70-68-72-73—283
Zach Wright, $1,801 69-72-70-72—283
Martin Flores, $1,515 70-66-73-75—284
Maverick McNealy, $1,515 75-66-71-72—284
Jimmy Stanger, $1,515 68-73-74-69—284
Hunter Stewart, $1,515 72-70-68-74—284
Christian Brand, $1,430 69-68-76-72—285
Scott Gutschewski, $1,430 72-70-74-69—285
Michael Hebert, $1,430 70-71-72-72—285
Cory Howard, $1,430 69-70-72-74—285
Michael Johnson, $1,430 70-72-70-73—285
Steve LeBrun, $1,430 70-72-70-73—285
John Oda, $1,430 72-67-72-74—285
Brian Richey, $1,430 72-69-71-73—285
Callum Tarren, $1,430 72-69-72-72—285
Edward Loar, $1,353 69-73-71-73—286
Blake Morris, $1,353 70-70-70-76—286
Charlie Saxon, $1,353 70-72-74-70—286
Nick Voke, $1,353 69-69-74-74—286
Greg Yates, $1,353 70-72-74-70—286
Cody Blick, $1,304 72-68-74-73—287
Matt Harmon, $1,304 68-69-76-74—287
Byron Meth, $1,304 65-76-76-70—287
Scott Pinckney, $1,304 73-68-71-75—287
Erik Barnes, $1,260 69-71-77-71—288
Vince Covello, $1,260 70-70-73-75—288
Tim Wilkinson, $1,260 66-74-74-74—288
Xinjun Zhang, $1,260 72-68-73-75—288
Danny Walker, $1,232 72-68-77-72—289

