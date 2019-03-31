Web.com Tour-Savannah Golf Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Landings Club – Deer Creek GC
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $550,000
|Yardage: 7,128; Par: 72
|Final
|Dan McCarthy, $99,000
|65-67-71-69—272
|Scottie Scheffler, $59,400
|71-65-67-70—273
|Brian Campbell, $28,600
|69-67-69-69—274
|Brett Coletta, $28,600
|66-70-68-70—274
|Kevin Lucas, $28,600
|66-67-73-68—274
|Cameron Percy, $19,800
|67-72-69-67—275
|Joseph Bramlett, $17,738
|67-70-70-69—276
|Timothy Madigan, $17,738
|68-68-67-73—276
|Jamie Arnold, $14,850
|69-71-73-65—278
|Wade Binfield, $14,850
|69-68-68-73—278
|Brett Stegmaier, $14,850
|71-69-68-70—278
|Joshua Creel, $8,690
|69-71-69-70—279
|George Cunningham, $8,690
|72-70-68-69—279
|Rico Hoey, $8,690
|68-69-71-71—279
|Justin Lower, $8,690
|71-71-69-68—279
|Tyler McCumber, $8,690
|70-66-75-68—279
|Rob Oppenheim, $8,690
|67-70-71-71—279
|Kyle Reifers, $8,690
|74-68-68-69—279
|Max Rottluff, $8,690
|72-67-70-70—279
|Andrew Svoboda, $8,690
|71-66-70-72—279
|Nicholas Thompson, $8,690
|67-75-66-71—279
|T.J. Vogel, $8,690
|70-64-73-72—279
|Will Zalatoris, $8,690
|69-69-70-71—279
|Oscar Fraustro, $4,522
|71-70-70-69—280
|Michael Gligic, $4,522
|73-69-70-68—280
|Harry Higgs, $4,522
|72-70-68-70—280
|Andrew Novak, $4,522
|69-71-73-67—280
|Corey Pereira, $4,522
|73-68-68-71—280
|Patrick Sullivan, $4,522
|69-71-67-73—280
|Zac Blair, $3,359
|72-69-69-71—281
|Michael Buttacavoli, $3,359
|72-68-70-71—281
|Zecheng Dou, $3,359
|67-70-71-73—281
|Andres Gallegos, $3,359
|71-70-70-70—281
|Bo Hoag, $3,359
|68-69-73-71—281
|Henrik Norlander, $3,359
|70-71-69-71—281
|Mark Hubbard, $3,359
|70-68-70-73—281
|Kevin Dougherty, $2,547
|72-67-69-74—282
|Lanto Griffin, $2,547
|71-71-72-68—282
|Billy Kennerly, $2,547
|70-71-70-71—282
|Robby Shelton, $2,547
|71-68-71-72—282
|Casey Wittenberg, $2,547
|67-71-70-74—282
|Steven Alker, $1,801
|69-68-73-73—283
|Erik Compton, $1,801
|74-66-71-72—283
|Doug Ghim, $1,801
|67-72-74-70—283
|Rhein Gibson, $1,801
|70-71-71-71—283
|Ben Kohles, $1,801
|73-68-72-70—283
|Brock Mackenzie, $1,801
|71-71-68-73—283
|Lee McCoy, $1,801
|70-69-69-75—283
|Marcelo Rozo, $1,801
|72-69-71-71—283
|Austin Smotherman, $1,801
|70-68-72-73—283
|Zach Wright, $1,801
|69-72-70-72—283
|Martin Flores, $1,515
|70-66-73-75—284
|Maverick McNealy, $1,515
|75-66-71-72—284
|Jimmy Stanger, $1,515
|68-73-74-69—284
|Hunter Stewart, $1,515
|72-70-68-74—284
|Christian Brand, $1,430
|69-68-76-72—285
|Scott Gutschewski, $1,430
|72-70-74-69—285
|Michael Hebert, $1,430
|70-71-72-72—285
|Cory Howard, $1,430
|69-70-72-74—285
|Michael Johnson, $1,430
|70-72-70-73—285
|Steve LeBrun, $1,430
|70-72-70-73—285
|John Oda, $1,430
|72-67-72-74—285
|Brian Richey, $1,430
|72-69-71-73—285
|Callum Tarren, $1,430
|72-69-72-72—285
|Edward Loar, $1,353
|69-73-71-73—286
|Blake Morris, $1,353
|70-70-70-76—286
|Charlie Saxon, $1,353
|70-72-74-70—286
|Nick Voke, $1,353
|69-69-74-74—286
|Greg Yates, $1,353
|70-72-74-70—286
|Cody Blick, $1,304
|72-68-74-73—287
|Matt Harmon, $1,304
|68-69-76-74—287
|Byron Meth, $1,304
|65-76-76-70—287
|Scott Pinckney, $1,304
|73-68-71-75—287
|Erik Barnes, $1,260
|69-71-77-71—288
|Vince Covello, $1,260
|70-70-73-75—288
|Tim Wilkinson, $1,260
|66-74-74-74—288
|Xinjun Zhang, $1,260
|72-68-73-75—288
|Danny Walker, $1,232
|72-68-77-72—289
