Weber State faces Montana in Big Sky semis

Weber State (18-14, 12-9) vs. Montana (24-8, 17-4)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Semifinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montana is ready to take on Weber State with a spot in the Big Sky championship game up for grabs. Montana won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 14, when the Grizzlies shot 47.6 percent from the field while limiting Weber State to just 44.1 percent en route to the 83-80 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Jerrick Harding is averaging 21.9 points to lead the charge for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman is also a primary contributor, putting up 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies have been led by Sayeed Pridgett, who is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 37.2 percent of the 172 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 18-5 when scoring at least 74.

FLOOR SPACING: Weber State’s Chapman has attempted 149 3-pointers and connected on 43.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 11 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is rated first among Big Sky teams with an average of 80.3 points per game. The Wildcats have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.

