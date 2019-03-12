Weber State meets Portland St. in Big Sky quarters

No. 5 seed Portland State (16-15, 11-9) vs. No. 4 seed Weber State (17-14, 11-9)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State is set to take on Weber State in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 31, when the Vikings shot 43.9 percent from the field en route to a 76-75 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding has averaged 21.9 points while Brekkott Chapman has put up 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Vikings, Holland Woods has averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists while Sal Nuhu has put up 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and two blocks.

HOT HOLLAND: Woods has connected on 29.4 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Weber State is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 11-14 when opponents exceed 64 points. Portland State is 7-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 9-15 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent, ranking the Vikings first nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Weber State sits at just 20.7 percent (ranked 346th).

