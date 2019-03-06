Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 6, 2019 7:42 pm
 
EAST
SOUTH

Augusta 9, St. Rose 8, 10 innings

Baruch 8, Rivier 2

Brevard 3, Emory & Henry 2

Concordia (NY) 9, Bloomfield 4

Francis Marion 16, Chowan 4

Grace (Ind.) 10, Robert Morris-Chicago 9, 10 innings

New England Coll. 10, Penn State-Berks 2

St. John’s (Minn.) 10, Thiel 7, 10 innings

Trinity Christian 5, Cornerstone 3

WPI 10, Wentworth 9

MIDWEST

Midland at Benedictine (Kan.), ccd.

Tabor at Benedictine (Kan.), ccd.

Tabor at Midland, ccd.

SOUTHWEST

Akransas 9, Charlotte 2

FAR WEST

Ottawa Arizona at Bethesda, ccd.

