Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 13, 2019 10:28 pm
 
EAST

Georgetown 14, Coppin St. 5

La Salle 7, Delaware St. 4

Navy 14, Villanova 3

Northeastern 9, Hartford 8

Rutgers 2, Monmouth (NJ) 1, 10 innings

St. John’s 7, Iona 1

Stony Brook 9, LIU Brooklyn 3

Wagner 3, Fordham 2

SOUTH

High Point 3, NC A&T 2

Jacksonville 10, Florida A&M 9

Liberty 14, Virginia 5

Louisville 10, Mississippi 8

NC Central 7, Campbell 4

N.C. Wesleyan 4, Emory & Henry 3, 10 innings

Radford 8, Mass.-Lowell 3

VCU 9, Maris 3

MIDWEST

Creighton 9, Saint Louis 4

Kansas 7, Seton Hall 4

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 11, Western Illinois 1, 8 innings

FAR WEST

UNLV 12, Washington St. 7

