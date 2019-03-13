Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Georgetown 14, Coppin St. 5
La Salle 7, Delaware St. 4
Navy 14, Villanova 3
Northeastern 9, Hartford 8
Rutgers 2, Monmouth (NJ) 1, 10 innings
St. John’s 7, Iona 1
Stony Brook 9, LIU Brooklyn 3
Wagner 3, Fordham 2
High Point 3, NC A&T 2
Jacksonville 10, Florida A&M 9
Liberty 14, Virginia 5
Louisville 10, Mississippi 8
NC Central 7, Campbell 4
N.C. Wesleyan 4, Emory & Henry 3, 10 innings
Radford 8, Mass.-Lowell 3
VCU 9, Maris 3
Creighton 9, Saint Louis 4
Kansas 7, Seton Hall 4
Arkansas 11, Western Illinois 1, 8 innings
UNLV 12, Washington St. 7
