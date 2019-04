By The Associated Press

EAST

Jefferson 8, Goldey-Beacom 2

Thiel 17, Pitt.-Greensburg 12

SOUTH

Campbell 12, Duke 6

Wis.-Stevens Point 14, MCLA 2

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Heidelberg 16, Adrian 5

McKendree 15, Mo.-St. Louis 4

Mount Mercy 11-1, William Penn 2-2

FAR WEST

New Mexico 8, Oklahoma 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.