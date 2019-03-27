Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Alderson-Broaddus 7, Davis & Elkins 3
Bethany (W.Va.) 5, St. Vincent 1
Canisius 9, Niagara 0
Dartmouth 9, Quinnipiac 2
E. Nazarene 6, Maine-Farmington 3
Hartford 11, Yale 7
Ithaca 4-6, Stevens Tech 2-12
Juniata 6, Wilson 3
La Salle 12, Delaware St. 2
Penn St.-Altoona 6, Pitt-Greensburg 3
Penn St.-Behrend 12, Hilbert 0
Pitt-Bradford 3, Alfred St. 1
Rhode Island 8, Northeastern 0
St. John Fisher 6-11, Elmira 0-5
Salem International 10, Glenville St. 5
UConn 3, Boston College 1
Vassar 9, Old Westbury 7
Villanova 5, Penn 4
Alabama A&M 7, Bethune-Cookman 4
Bellarmine 7, Lincoln Memorial 5
George Mason 6, Towson 2
Md.-Eastern Shore 7, Mount St. Mary’s 6
Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 1
Webber International 14, Ave Maria 2
Benedictine (Kan.) at Saint Mary (Kan.), ccd.
Cent. Methodist 13, Harris-Stowe 6
Concordia (Neb.) 8, Midland 3
Crown 13-5, Martin Luther 4-2
E. Illinois 5, Lindenwood-Belleville 2
E. Michigan 11, Concordia (Mich.) 6
Findlay 4, Tiffin 3
Huntington at Indiana Kokomo, 2, ccd.
Michigan 1, San Jose St. 0
Minot St. 5, Winona St. 2
Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 5
Olivet Nazarene 11, Indiana South Bend 4
St. Cloud St. 19, Upper Iowa 0
St. Francis (Ill.) 5, St. Ambrose 2
Shawnee St. 16, Ohio-Chillicothe 1
Houston 16, Stephen F. Austin 1
Prairie View 9, Texas College 4
