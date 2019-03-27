Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Alderson-Broaddus 7, Davis & Elkins 3

Bethany (W.Va.) 5, St. Vincent 1

Canisius 9, Niagara 0

Dartmouth 9, Quinnipiac 2

E. Nazarene 6, Maine-Farmington 3

Hartford 11, Yale 7

Ithaca 4-6, Stevens Tech 2-12

Juniata 6, Wilson 3

La Salle 12, Delaware St. 2

Penn St.-Altoona 6, Pitt-Greensburg 3

Penn St.-Behrend 12, Hilbert 0

Pitt-Bradford 3, Alfred St. 1

Rhode Island 8, Northeastern 0

St. John Fisher 6-11, Elmira 0-5

Salem International 10, Glenville St. 5

UConn 3, Boston College 1

Vassar 9, Old Westbury 7

Villanova 5, Penn 4

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 7, Bethune-Cookman 4

Bellarmine 7, Lincoln Memorial 5

George Mason 6, Towson 2

Md.-Eastern Shore 7, Mount St. Mary’s 6

Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 1

Webber International 14, Ave Maria 2

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Kan.) at Saint Mary (Kan.), ccd.

Cent. Methodist 13, Harris-Stowe 6

Concordia (Neb.) 8, Midland 3

Crown 13-5, Martin Luther 4-2

E. Illinois 5, Lindenwood-Belleville 2

E. Michigan 11, Concordia (Mich.) 6

Findlay 4, Tiffin 3

Huntington at Indiana Kokomo, 2, ccd.

Michigan 1, San Jose St. 0

Minot St. 5, Winona St. 2

Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 5

Olivet Nazarene 11, Indiana South Bend 4

St. Cloud St. 19, Upper Iowa 0

St. Francis (Ill.) 5, St. Ambrose 2

Shawnee St. 16, Ohio-Chillicothe 1

SOUTHWEST

Houston 16, Stephen F. Austin 1

Prairie View 9, Texas College 4

