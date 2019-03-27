Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

March 27, 2019 8:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Alderson-Broaddus 7, Davis & Elkins 3

Bethany (W.Va.) 5, St. Vincent 1

Canisius 9, Niagara 0

Dartmouth 9, Quinnipiac 2

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

E. Nazarene 6, Maine-Farmington 3

Hartford 11, Yale 7

Ithaca 4-6, Stevens Tech 2-12

Juniata 6, Wilson 3

La Salle 12, Delaware St. 2

Penn St.-Altoona 6, Pitt-Greensburg 3

Penn St.-Behrend 12, Hilbert 0

Pitt-Bradford 3, Alfred St. 1

Rhode Island 8, Northeastern 0

St. John Fisher 6-11, Elmira 0-5

Salem International 10, Glenville St. 5

UConn 3, Boston College 1

Vassar 9, Old Westbury 7

Villanova 5, Penn 4

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 7, Bethune-Cookman 4

Bellarmine 7, Lincoln Memorial 5

George Mason 6, Towson 2

Md.-Eastern Shore 7, Mount St. Mary’s 6

Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Cumberland (Tenn.) 1

Webber International 14, Ave Maria 2

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Kan.) at Saint Mary (Kan.), ccd.

Cent. Methodist 13, Harris-Stowe 6

Concordia (Neb.) 8, Midland 3

Crown 13-5, Martin Luther 4-2

E. Illinois 5, Lindenwood-Belleville 2

E. Michigan 11, Concordia (Mich.) 6

Findlay 4, Tiffin 3

Huntington at Indiana Kokomo, 2, ccd.

Michigan 1, San Jose St. 0

Minot St. 5, Winona St. 2

Ohio Dominican 7, Cedarville 5

Olivet Nazarene 11, Indiana South Bend 4

St. Cloud St. 19, Upper Iowa 0

St. Francis (Ill.) 5, St. Ambrose 2

Shawnee St. 16, Ohio-Chillicothe 1

SOUTHWEST

Houston 16, Stephen F. Austin 1

Prairie View 9, Texas College 4

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.