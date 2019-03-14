Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic 10 Conference

First Round

George Washington 68, UMass 64

Richmond 52, Fordham 50

Atlantic Coast Conference

Second Round

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 53

NC State 59, Clemson 58

Syracuse 73, Pittsburgh 59

Virginia Tech 71, Miami 56

Big 12 Conference

First Round

TCU 73, Oklahoma St. 70

West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 71

Big East Conference

First Round

Providence 80, Butler 57

St. John’s 82, DePaul 74

Big Sky Conference

First Round

Montana St. 75, Idaho 71

S. Utah 94, Idaho St. 80

Sacramento St. 72, N. Arizona 60

Big Ten Conference

First Round

Illinois 74, Northwestern 69, OT

Nebraska 68, Rutgers 61

Conference USA

First Round

Louisiana Tech 57, FAU 56

Marshall 82, Rice 65

North Texas 71, FIU 57

UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 61

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

NC A&T 82, Coppin St. 79, OT

Norfolk St. 78, SC State 73

Mountain West Conference

First Round

Air Force 87, San Jose St. 56

Boise St. 66, Colorado St. 57

New Mexico 78, Wyoming 68

Pacific-12 Conference

First Round

Colorado 56, California 51

Oregon 84, Washington St. 51

Southern Cal 78, Arizona 65

UCLA 79, Stanford 72

Patriot League

Championship

Colgate 94, Bucknell 80

Southeastern Conference

First Round

Missouri 71, Georgia 61

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 52

Southland Conference

First Round

Cent. Arkansas 73, Texas A&M-CC 53

Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 79

