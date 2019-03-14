Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic 10 Conference
First Round
George Washington 68, UMass 64
Richmond 52, Fordham 50
Atlantic Coast Conference
Second Round
Louisville 75, Notre Dame 53
NC State 59, Clemson 58
Syracuse 73, Pittsburgh 59
Virginia Tech 71, Miami 56
Big 12 Conference
First Round
TCU 73, Oklahoma St. 70
West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 71
Big East Conference
First Round
Providence 80, Butler 57
St. John’s 82, DePaul 74
Big Sky Conference
First Round
Montana St. 75, Idaho 71
S. Utah 94, Idaho St. 80
Sacramento St. 72, N. Arizona 60
Big Ten Conference
First Round
Illinois 74, Northwestern 69, OT
Nebraska 68, Rutgers 61
Conference USA
First Round
Louisiana Tech 57, FAU 56
Marshall 82, Rice 65
North Texas 71, FIU 57
UAB 70, Middle Tennessee 61
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
NC A&T 82, Coppin St. 79, OT
Norfolk St. 78, SC State 73
Mountain West Conference
First Round
Air Force 87, San Jose St. 56
Boise St. 66, Colorado St. 57
New Mexico 78, Wyoming 68
Pacific-12 Conference
First Round
Colorado 56, California 51
Oregon 84, Washington St. 51
Southern Cal 78, Arizona 65
UCLA 79, Stanford 72
Patriot League
Championship
Colgate 94, Bucknell 80
Southeastern Conference
First Round
Missouri 71, Georgia 61
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 52
Southland Conference
First Round
Cent. Arkansas 73, Texas A&M-CC 53
Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 79
