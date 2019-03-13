Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
Berrios, Dean (4), Parker (5), Magill (6), Morin (7), Collins (8), Knight (9), and Garver; Eovaldi, Brewer (4), Johnson (5), Lau (6), Smith (7), Runzler (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Parker 1-0. L_Johnson 0-2. HRs_Rosales, Navarreto, Buxton.
___
|Atlanta
|101
|101
|000—4
|9
|2
|Washington
|310
|110
|02x—8
|9
|2
Gausman, De Paula (1), Fried (3), Leyva (6), Winkler (7), Sobotka (8), Mader (8), and Lopez, Morales; Corbin, Doolittle (5), Rosenthal (6), Barraclough (9), Miller (10), Williams (11), and Kieboom, Reetz. W_Corbin 1-1. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Rosenthal. HRs_Eaton, Turner, Soto, Dozier.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Miami
|010
|001
|02x—4
|7
|0
Hudson, Hicks (4), Miller (5), Shreve (6), Webb (7), Hauschild (8), and Wieters, Knizner; Urena, Conley (9), Smith (10), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Shreve 1-1. Sv_Conley. HRs_Marrero.
___
|Toronto
|030
|010
|000—4
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|03x—6
|7
|1
Stroman, Guerra (5), Reid-Foley (6), Paulino (8), Barnes (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Cashner, Ramirez (4), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Paulino 0-1.
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
|New York Mets
|000
|200
|00x—2
|5
|0
Cole, Emanuel (5), Perez (6), Martin (7), and Stassi, Papierski; Syndergaard, O’Rourke (6), Lugo (7), Avilan (9), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard. L_Cole. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Cano.
___
