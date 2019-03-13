Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

Minnesota 001 104 012—9 10 0 Boston 020 001 002—5 9 1

Berrios, Dean (4), Parker (5), Magill (6), Morin (7), Collins (8), Knight (9), and Garver; Eovaldi, Brewer (4), Johnson (5), Lau (6), Smith (7), Runzler (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Parker 1-0. L_Johnson 0-2. HRs_Rosales, Navarreto, Buxton.

___

Atlanta 101 101 000—4 9 2 Washington 310 110 02x—8 9 2

Gausman, De Paula (1), Fried (3), Leyva (6), Winkler (7), Sobotka (8), Mader (8), and Lopez, Morales; Corbin, Doolittle (5), Rosenthal (6), Barraclough (9), Miller (10), Williams (11), and Kieboom, Reetz. W_Corbin 1-1. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Rosenthal. HRs_Eaton, Turner, Soto, Dozier.

___

St. Louis 000 010 000—1 3 1 Miami 010 001 02x—4 7 0

Hudson, Hicks (4), Miller (5), Shreve (6), Webb (7), Hauschild (8), and Wieters, Knizner; Urena, Conley (9), Smith (10), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Shreve 1-1. Sv_Conley. HRs_Marrero.

___

Toronto 030 010 000—4 10 1 Baltimore 000 012 03x—6 7 1

Stroman, Guerra (5), Reid-Foley (6), Paulino (8), Barnes (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Cashner, Ramirez (4), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Paulino 0-1.

___

Houston 000 000 100—1 4 1 New York Mets 000 200 00x—2 5 0

Cole, Emanuel (5), Perez (6), Martin (7), and Stassi, Papierski; Syndergaard, O’Rourke (6), Lugo (7), Avilan (9), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard. L_Cole. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Cano.

___

Cleveland (ss) 210 030 100—7 11 4 Kansas City 421 402 04x—17 21 0

Anderson, Mitchell (2), Hu (3), Whitehouse (4), Wittgren (5), Cole (6), Martinez (7), Smith (8), and Plawecki, Haase; Keller, Kennedy (5), McCarthy (8), Ellis (9), and Gallagher. W_Keller 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_McCarthy. HRs_Brooks, Bauers; Bonifacio, Soler, Gallagher.

___

Milwaukee 000 030 000—3 5 1 Cleveland (ss) 301 030 11x—9 11 0

Anderson, Hader (5), Archer (5), Albers (6), Claudio (7), Houser (8), and Nottingham, Alvarez; Bauer, Edwards (5), Grimm (7), Olson (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Federowicz. W_Bauer. L_Anderson 0-2. Sv_Houser. HRs_Hiura; Perez.

___

Arizona 120 000 000—3 7 0 Colorado 011 201 00x—5 8 1

Andriese, Rzepczynski (5), Sherfy (6), Scott (7), Krehbiel (8), and Avila, Heineman; Freeland, Davis (5), Dunn (9), Shaw (10), Oh (11), Oberg (12), and Iannetta, Rabago. W_Freeland 2-1. L_Andriese 0-2. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Szczur; Blackmon, Story.

___

