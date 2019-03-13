Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

March 13, 2019 7:16 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Minnesota 001 104 012—9 10 0
Boston 020 001 002—5 9 1

Berrios, Dean (4), Parker (5), Magill (6), Morin (7), Collins (8), Knight (9), and Garver; Eovaldi, Brewer (4), Johnson (5), Lau (6), Smith (7), Runzler (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Parker 1-0. L_Johnson 0-2. HRs_Rosales, Navarreto, Buxton.

___

Atlanta 101 101 000—4 9 2
Washington 310 110 02x—8 9 2

Gausman, De Paula (1), Fried (3), Leyva (6), Winkler (7), Sobotka (8), Mader (8), and Lopez, Morales; Corbin, Doolittle (5), Rosenthal (6), Barraclough (9), Miller (10), Williams (11), and Kieboom, Reetz. W_Corbin 1-1. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Rosenthal. HRs_Eaton, Turner, Soto, Dozier.

___

Advertisement
St. Louis 000 010 000—1 3 1
Miami 010 001 02x—4 7 0

Hudson, Hicks (4), Miller (5), Shreve (6), Webb (7), Hauschild (8), and Wieters, Knizner; Urena, Conley (9), Smith (10), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Shreve 1-1. Sv_Conley. HRs_Marrero.

___

Toronto 030 010 000—4 10 1
Baltimore 000 012 03x—6 7 1

Stroman, Guerra (5), Reid-Foley (6), Paulino (8), Barnes (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Cashner, Ramirez (4), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Paulino 0-1.

___

Houston 000 000 100—1 4 1
New York Mets 000 200 00x—2 5 0

Cole, Emanuel (5), Perez (6), Martin (7), and Stassi, Papierski; Syndergaard, O’Rourke (6), Lugo (7), Avilan (9), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard. L_Cole. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Cano.

___

Cleveland (ss) 210 030 100—7 11 4
Kansas City 421 402 04x—17 21 0

Anderson, Mitchell (2), Hu (3), Whitehouse (4), Wittgren (5), Cole (6), Martinez (7), Smith (8), and Plawecki, Haase; Keller, Kennedy (5), McCarthy (8), Ellis (9), and Gallagher. W_Keller 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_McCarthy. HRs_Brooks, Bauers; Bonifacio, Soler, Gallagher.

___

Milwaukee 000 030 000—3 5 1
Cleveland (ss) 301 030 11x—9 11 0

Anderson, Hader (5), Archer (5), Albers (6), Claudio (7), Houser (8), and Nottingham, Alvarez; Bauer, Edwards (5), Grimm (7), Olson (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Federowicz. W_Bauer. L_Anderson 0-2. Sv_Houser. HRs_Hiura; Perez.

___

Arizona 120 000 000—3 7 0
Colorado 011 201 00x—5 8 1

Andriese, Rzepczynski (5), Sherfy (6), Scott (7), Krehbiel (8), and Avila, Heineman; Freeland, Davis (5), Dunn (9), Shaw (10), Oh (11), Oberg (12), and Iannetta, Rabago. W_Freeland 2-1. L_Andriese 0-2. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Szczur; Blackmon, Story.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.